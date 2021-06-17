PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss And Elects To Bat Against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings wins the toss and elects to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 27th match, of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Karachi has lost three matches in a row while Lahore has gone down in their last two fixtures after a bright start to the Abu Dhabi leg. Following their string of losses, Karachi finds themselves at number five in the points table with three wins and five defeats from eight games. Lahore is better placed at number three, with five victories and three losses.

Having gone down to Multan Sultans and Islamabad United earlier in the tournament, Karachi also lost to Peshawar in their previous encounter. Their batting was terrible, as only Sharjeel Khan and Abbas Afridi crossed the 20-run mark. 108 runs for 9 wickets were all Karachi managed as they ended up losing the game by six wickets.

After losing to Islamabad, Lahore was upset by Quetta Gladiators in their last match. Bowling first, Lahore did a decent job of restricting the opposition to 158 runs for 5 wickets as James Faulkner starred with 3 wickets for 25 runs. Their batting, though, let them down as apart from Tim David (46), no one made an impact.