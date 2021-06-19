Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Quetta Gladiator

Suhaib Ahmed

19th Jun, 2021. 06:54 pm
Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the  29th match of Pakistan  Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Karachi is expected to go all-in in today’s match, as a win will confirm their place in the play-offs, while a defeat will eliminate them from the tournament and Lahore Qalandars will reach the play-offs.

 

 

On the other side, Quetta has nothing to lose in this match as they have already been eliminated from the race to the PSL play-offs, but they will be looking for a consolation win to end the tournament on a positive note.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
2 Multan Sultans95410+1.192
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
5 Karachi Kings9458-0.212
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913