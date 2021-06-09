PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar defeated Islamabad United

Rashid Khan’s consecutive boundaries in the final over helped Lahore to defeat Islamabad by five wickets in a nail-biting contest in the opening match of the second leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Lahore skipper Sohail Akhtar has been leading from the front, as he scored 40 runs (the highest individual score in the innings so far), before being dismissed by Fawad Ahmed.

Batsman Mohammad Hafeez scored 29, Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Faizan hit 9 runs each.

Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, and Fawad Ahmed have taken a wicket each so far.