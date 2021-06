Tim David’s made 64 runs from 36 balls helped Lahore set a competitive 171 run target for the Peshawar Zalmi after their top order was skittled by Peshawar Zalmi’s pace attack.

Tim David and Ben Denunk paired up and built an 81-run partnership to steady the innings for the struggling Lahore side and put them at 106/5 before Ben departed for a crucial 48 runs.

After Ben departure, Rashid Khan and James Faulkner stuck with David to help Lahore rise from 25/4 to 170/8.