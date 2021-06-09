PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars 98/4 after 15 overs vs Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars have reached 98 runs for the loss of four wickets after 15 overs in the opening match of the second leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Lahore skipper Sohail Akhtar has been leading from the front, as he scored 40 runs (the highest individual score in the innings so far), before being dismissed by Fawad Ahmed.

Faheem Ashraf took the first wicket for Islamabad by dismissing Fakhar Zaman, though, the Qalandars subsequently remained steady in their chase of the 144-run target.