PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars at 42/4 after 10 overs vs Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars batsmen struggled against Peshawar Zalmi’s pace attack and ended up at 42/4 ten overs of their innings.

Skipper Sohail Akhtar and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for Lahore, while Wahab took it on himself to open the bowling for Peshawar.

Wahab successfully removed the dangerous Fakhar for one from the fifth ball of the match.

Sohail was about to join Fakar in the dugout in the second over but the ball evaded Kamran Akmal and traveled to the boundary to give Lahore the first boundary of the night.

The third over of the innings ended in a maiden after Muhammad Faizan struggled to bat against Wahab. The over added pressure on Sohail who was dismissed by Mohammad Irfan after he guided the ball to Kamran Akmal.

Once Wahab and Irfan ended their spells, Umaid Asif joined the party and took the key wicket of Mohammad Hafeez, he got dismissed for 2 runs after he top-edged the ball towards David Miller at mid-off.

The wickets had helped Peshawar ensure that Lahore ends the powerplay at 18/3.

Once the powerplay ended the Peshawar did not give any room to Lahore and in the next over, Wahab ended the innings of struggling Muhammad Faizan after he took a scintillating catch off Mohammad Imran’s bowling in the seventh over.

After Faizan’s dismissal, Tim David and Ben Denunk tried to consolidate Lahore and helped their team reach 42/4 at the 10th over.