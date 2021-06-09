PSL 2021: ‘Lahore Qalandars’ choose to bowl first against Islamabad United

‘Lahore Qalandars’ have won the toss and decided to bowl first against ‘Islamabad United’ in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition, which has resumed after a delay of more than three months due to COVID-19.

‘Colin Munro’ and ‘Usman Khawaja’ have opened for Islamabad in the first match of the second leg, with ‘Shaheen Shah Afridi’ opening the bowling for Lahore.

This is the first match of PSL 6 where both Lahore and Islamabad are going head-to-head.

Islamabad had won three out of four matches and was above Lahore on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR) on the points table before the tournament was paused.

Islamabad is standing above as they have won 8 out of 10 matches against Lahore who have won just two.