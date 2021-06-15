PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23

Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they faced at the hands of Islamabad United in the last game as they will take on Quetta Gladiators in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Lahore went down by 28 runs against Islamabad on Saturday after first reducing them to 20 runs for 5 wickets and then being at 86 runs for 2 wickets in 10 overs and chased 153 runs target. They were bowled out for 124 after their middle-order collapsed.

The defeat may be an eye-opener for Lahore head coach Aqib Javed and captain Sohail Akhtar but the side is not going to get panicked and unlikely to make any changes against Quetta.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former champions have won just one out of their seven games in the tournament so far and another defeat can throw out them of the contention to qualify for the play-offs.

They will be, undoubtedly, under pressure as their batting and bowling have been disappointing up till now. After being outclassed by Islamabad in the first outing, they were overpowered by strong Peshawar Zalmi’s side.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 6 pm.

Squad for today’s match:

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

Squad and Players:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad, and Hammad Azam.

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨 Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready? Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

Full Schedule:

June 15, Tuesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:30 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM