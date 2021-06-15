Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Quetta Gladiators

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 06:10 pm
Lahore Qalandars have decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Lahore went down by 28 runs against Islamabad on Saturday after first reducing them to 20 runs for 5 wickets and then being at 86 runs for 2 wickets in 10 overs and chased 153 runs target. They were bowled out for 124 after their middle-order collapsed.

The defeat may be an eye-opener for Lahore head coach Aqib Javed and captain Sohail Akhtar but the side is not going to get panicked and unlikely to make any changes against Quetta.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former champions have won just one out of their seven games in the tournament so far and another defeat can throw out them of the contention to qualify for the play-offs.

They will be, undoubtedly, under pressure as their batting and bowling have been disappointing up till now. After being outclassed by Islamabad in the first outing, they were overpowered by strong Peshawar Zalmi’s side.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars75210-0.058
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators7162-1.865