After defeating Lahore Qalandar, Multan Sultan jumped on the second position of the points table from the fourth position in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandar came down from the third position to the fourth position, while Peshawar Zalmi also came down from the second position to the third position on the points table.

However, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators retain their positions, third and fourth respectively.