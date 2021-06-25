PSL 2021: List Of Star Players Of The Tournament

Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition came to an end last night with the Multan Sultans defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs. However, here are the star players of the tournament who kept us hooked throughout the event.

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohaib from the Multan scored 65 runs not out for his team in the final against Peshawar, claiming the player of the match trophy.

He also took the best batsman and player of HBL PSL 2021 awards due to his exceptional batting performance, as he scored 428 runs with 5 centuries and has a strike rate of 156.77. His average is 47.55 runs.

Player of the final: Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (65 runs*)

Player of HBL PSL 2021: Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (428 runs 5x50s, avg 47.55, strike-rate 156.77)

Best Batsman of HBL PSL 2021: Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans) (428 runs 5x50s, avg 47.55, strike-rate 156.77)

Shahnawaz Dahani

Fast bowler Shahnawaz scored the most wickets in the 11 PSL matches he played. He took 20 wickets throughout the tournament and claimed two awards, his best performance was against the Lahore Qalandars for taking four wickets while conceding only five runs.

Best Bowler of HBL PSL 2021: Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans) (20 wickets)

Best Emerging Cricketer of HBL PSL 2021: Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans) (20 wickets)

Muhammad Rizwan

Multan’s captain and wicketkeeper Rizwan won the award for the most catches by a wicketkeeper in a T20 tournament.

He got 20 catches from behind the stumps. This is the highest number of catches among Pakistani players and the third highest in the world. He was awarded the best wicketkeeper of PSL 2021.

Best Wicketkeeper of HBL PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (20 dismissals)

Iftikhar Ahmad

Islamabad United’s Iftikhar claimed an award for the best fielder. The player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caught nine catches throughout the tournament.

Best Fielder of HBL PSL 2021: Iftikhar (Islamabad United) (nine catches)

Some other significant players

Skipper Babar Azam, who emerged as the player with the most runs in PSL sixth edition and made 554 runs in 11 matches. He also scored the most half-centuries in this tournament.

The greatest partnership PSL 6 saw was played by Usman Khawaja and Colin Monroe. Usman is also one of the two players to have scored a century this year. He played a spectacular inning of 105 runs in 56 balls, not out against Peshawar.

The second player to score a century was Sharjeel Khan who scored 105 runs in 59 balls. Sharjeel also holds the title for most sixes in the tournament.