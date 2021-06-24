PSL 2021: Multan Sultan 73/1 In 10 Overs Against Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultan reached 73 runs on the loss of 1 wicket in 10 overs against Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021 Final) sixth edition.

On the fourth ball of the eighth over by Mohammad Imran, Shan Masood got bowled. He made 37 runs on 29 balls.

Sohaib Maqsood came and joined Rizwan after Shan’s dismissal.

Earlier, Peshawar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan.

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder is all set for Peshawar’s fight with Multan.

His post on Facebook shows Shoaib Malik’s dedication and he hopes for an award-winning game tonight. The 39-year-old player expressed his determination regarding the final battle with Multan Sultans.

He is ready to give his best and wrote in his post, “It’s the night of all nights — let’s give it all we got.”