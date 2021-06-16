PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Defeated Quetta Gladiators By 110 Runs

Multan Sultan defeated Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs in the 25th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Imran Khan Snr gave his team a good start as he took the important wickets of Jake Weatherald (19) and Cameron Delport (0) in the fourth over.

In the sixth over, a mix-up between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Usman Khan put Quetta three down.

An over later, Muzarabani removed Azam Khan to push Quetta further down.

Sarfaraz was sent back to the pavilion in the ninth over when he was caught by Imran Tahir in Sohail Tanvir’s over.

Imran was then asked to bowl the 10th over of the match he did deliver for his team as he bowled a triple wicket maiden.

In his over dismissed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, and Khurram Shahzad.

In the 12th, he took the wicket of Usman Shinwari to put Quetta nine down.

In the next over Shahnawaz Dahani took the final wicket of Quetta to dismisses Quetta for 73 runs.

The 73 runs made by Quetta were the second-lowest total in PSL.

Multan set a 184-run target for Quetta

The Quetta won the toss and elected to field against Multan Sultans.

Quetta has suffered a blow as their star batsman Faf du Plessis withdrew from the tournament earlier today after a nasty collision he had suffered a few days back with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during fielding.

He will be flying back to South Africa tonight.

Quetta didn’t have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and lost two consecutive games before beating Lahore by 18 runs. But despite the win over PSL 2020’s finalists, Quetta will have to do a lot to keep the momentum going as their batting remains the main cause of worry for the team management.

Meanwhile, Multan is off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi as they have won both its matches and look confident.

They’ve won three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi, on the net run rate rankings.