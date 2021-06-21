Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Sets A Target Of 181 Runs For Islamabad United

Multan Sultan sets a target of 181 runs for Islamabad United in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Multan had won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad.

Akif Javed got the first and important wicket of Mohammad Rizwan in the second over after he made an appeal for caught behind, the skipper could not get the bat on it.

Shadab Khan was able to break the partnership of Sohaib Maqsood on 59 runs and Shan Masood on 25 runs after the latter fell lbw, courtesy of a good length ball turning in from outside off.

Two balls after sending Sohaib back to the pavilion, Shadab was able to dismiss an important batsman Rilee Rossouw, for a duck.

However, after the quick dismissals, Johnson Charles on 41 runs, and Sohaib was able to build a 40-run partnership to help their team bounce back in the match.

Sohaib hit a half-century in the 13th over of the match, with six fours and three sixes.

In the 15th over, Johnson muscled a straight shot to deep midwicket, but Iftikhar Ahmed took a good catch, getting Faheem Ashraf his first wicket.

Faheem, in the 17th over, took the much-needed wicket of Sohaib, dismissing him for 59 runs, thanks to a catch by Akif Javed.

Khushdil Shah made 42 runs by hitting some impressive shots (five sixes) in the last overs.

 

Earlier, Islamabad won the match against Multan by four wickets.

Islamabad won five matches on the trot to finish with a staggering eight wins in 10 league-stage matches. They had won three out of their first four matches of the Karachi leg.

 

 

The foreign opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro has dazzled for them.

Usman posted the only century of the Abu Dhabi leg, leading Islamabad to victory in a record-breaking, high-scoring thriller against Peshawar Zalmi last week.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United (Q)108216+0.859
2 Multan Sultans (Q)105510+1.050
3 Peshawar Zalmi (Q)105510+0.586
5 Karachi Kings (Q)105510-0.115
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
6 Quetta Gladiators10284-1.786