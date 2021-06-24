PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Sets A Target Of 207 Runs For Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultan sets a target of 207 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021 Final) sixth edition.

On the fourth ball of the eighth over by Mohammad Imran, Shan Masood got bowled. He made 37 runs on 29 balls.

Sohaib Maqsood came and joined Rizwan on the crease after Shan’s dismissal.

Again on the last ball of the tenth over by Imran, Multan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan got out as the ball touched his bat and caught by the Peshawar’s wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. Rizwan made 30 runs on 30 balls.

Rilee Rossouw joined Sohaib on the crease after Rizwan’s dismissal.

Rilee got out on the second ball of the eighteenth over by Sameen Gul, as he hit the ball and it went into the hands of Irfan.

Johnson Charles joined Sohaib on the crease after Rilee’s dismissal.

Johnson got out on the third ball of the same over, as Sameen LBW Johnson.

Khushdil Shah joined Sohaib on the crease after Johnson’s dismissal.

They both on the crease ended the innings with a total of 206 runs.

Earlier, Peshawar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan.

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder is all set for Peshawar’s fight with Multan.

His post on Facebook shows Shoaib Malik’s dedication and he hopes for an award-winning game tonight. The 39-year-old player expressed his determination regarding the final battle with Multan Sultans.

He is ready to give his best and wrote in his post, “It’s the night of all nights — let’s give it all we got.”