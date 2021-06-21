PSL 2021: Multan Sultan Wins By 31 Runs Against Islamabad United

Multan Sultan won the game by 31 runs against Islamabad United in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

After defeating Islamabad, Multan qualified for the finals.

While Islamabad will either face Karachi Kings or Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator 2.

Sohail Tanvir got an early breakthrough for Multan as he bowled Colin Munro in the second bowl of the first over for a duck.

In the third over, Imran Khan Snr’s direct hit at non-striker’s end dismissed Muhammad Akhlaq on 10 runs, as he struggled to get across the pitch.

In the fifth ball of the same over, Sohail got the wicket of skipper Shadab Khan on duck, with a nice catch by Shan Masood at the cover drive.

Blessings Muzarabani, in the ninth over, sent Iftikhar Ahmed back to the pavilion on 16 runs after chipping the ball to Multans’ wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and broke an important 40-run partnership between Iftikhar and Usman Khawaja.

In the 10th over, Mohammad Rizwan stumped Asif Ali on 1 run as he looked to flick a slow bowl by Imran Tahir.

Usman after Hussain Talat handed him the strike in the 14th over of Blessings and smacked 18 runs.

Sohail in the 15th over dismissed Usman for 70 runs.

Imran struck again in the 16th over, as he dismissed Hasan Ali on 10 runs with an impressive catch by Rilee Rossouw at long-off, while in the 18th over Mohammad Wasim on 13 runs fell lbw.

Blessings dismissed all-rounders Faheem Ashraf on duck and Hussain Talat on 25 runs and took his team to the finals of the tournament.

Earlier, Multan had won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad.

