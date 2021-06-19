PSL 2021: Multan Sultans 97/1 In 10 Overs, Against Islamabad United

Multan Sultan reached 97 runs on the loss of 1 wicket in 10 overs against Islamabad United in the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Multan’s openers, Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan gave them a brilliant start.

Shan completed his half-century after dispatching Shadab Khan for a six in the ninth over.

However, Shan was dismissed for 59 runs by Iftikhar Ahmed in the next over of the innings.

Two topsides will go head-to-head and this match is expected to be thrilling. Both Islamabad and Multan have won their last four games and will be locking horns in the qualifier on Monday.