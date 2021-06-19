Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans 97/1 In 10 Overs, Against Islamabad United

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 12:32 am
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Win The Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Multan Sultan

Multan Sultan reached 97 runs on the loss of 1 wicket in 10 overs against Islamabad United in the 30th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Multan’s openers, Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan gave them a brilliant start.

Shan completed his half-century after dispatching Shadab Khan for a six in the ninth over.

However, Shan was dismissed for 59 runs by Iftikhar Ahmed in the next over of the innings.

 

 

Two topsides will go head-to-head and this match is expected to be thrilling. Both Islamabad and Multan have won their last four games and will be locking horns in the qualifier on Monday.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Islamabad United Win The Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Multan Sultan
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Multan Sultan

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan...
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, In Match No. 30
3 hours ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Vs Islamabad United, In Match No. 30

Today, Multan Sultan will face Islamabad United at night in the 30th...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Win The Game By 14 Runs, Against Quetta Gladiator
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Win The Game By 14 Runs, Against Quetta Gladiator

Karachi Kings win the game by 14 runs against Quetta Gladiator in...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Quetta Gladiator
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Set A Target Of 177 Runs For Quetta Gladiator

Karachi Kings sets a target of 177 runs for the Quetta Gladiator...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiator In Match No. 29
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiator In Match No. 29

Today, Karachi Kings will play against Quetta Gladiator in the 29th match...
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Teams That Are Likely To Qualify For The Play-Offs

Lahore Qalandars, who were at one time looked set to participate in...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
2 Multan Sultans95410+1.192
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
5 Karachi Kings105510-0.115
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
6 Quetta Gladiators10284-1.786