Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans set 177-run target for Karachi Kings

Suhaib Ahmed

10th Jun, 2021. 07:53 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings won the toss & elect to filed vs Multan Sultans

Multan Sultan set a 177-run target for Karachi Kings in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

The Multan has put up a competitive score, a courtesy 68-runs partnership between Mohammad Rizwan, and Riley Rossouw.

Rossouw scored 44, Sohaib Maqsood 31, and Rizwan hit 29 runs.

The Karachi skipper Imad Wasim saw his side off to a good start, as he got Rahmanullah Gurba’s wicket for just three runs in the first over, while Waqas Maqsood bowled Shoaib Maqsood for 31 runs in the third over.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

karachi vs multan
58 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 62/2 after 10 overs vs Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings reached 62/2 after 10 overs against Multan Sultans in the...
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars on top after beating Islamabad United
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars on top after beating Islamabad United

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a...
Yuvraj Singh
2 hours ago
Yuvraj Singh opened up about his desire to become Team India captain

“I was expecting to captain India but then MS Dhoni’s name was...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings won the toss & elect to filed vs Multan Sultans
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings won the toss & elected to field vs Multan Sultans

Today, Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first against...
lahore vs islamabad
21 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandar defeated Islamabad United

Rashid Khan's consecutive boundaries in the final over helped Lahore to defeat...
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar
21 hours ago
Irfan Pathan: You cannot go from being Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shoaib Akhtar

Irfan Pathan stated that the bowler shouldn’t run after pace as swing...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97