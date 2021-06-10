PSL 2021: Multan Sultans set 177-run target for Karachi Kings

Multan Sultan set a 177-run target for Karachi Kings in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

The Multan has put up a competitive score, a courtesy 68-runs partnership between Mohammad Rizwan, and Riley Rossouw.

Rossouw scored 44, Sohaib Maqsood 31, and Rizwan hit 29 runs.

The Karachi skipper Imad Wasim saw his side off to a good start, as he got Rahmanullah Gurba’s wicket for just three runs in the first over, while Waqas Maqsood bowled Shoaib Maqsood for 31 runs in the third over.