PSL 2021: Multan Sultans set 184-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Suhaib Ahmed

16th Jun, 2021. 11:04 pm
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Multan Sulatn

Multan Sultans set a 184-run target for Quetta Gladiators in match 25 of PSL 2021 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Quetta was able to get a much-needed breakthrough when Khurram Shahzad dismissed Multan’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan for 21 runs in the 9th over, while Zahir Khan got the second wicket of Sohaib Maqsood for five runs in the 10th over.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood (56) is leading Multans’ fight against Quetta, along with Johnson Charles, who replaced Maqsood.

The Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field against Multan Sultans.

 

 

Quetta has suffered a blow as their star batsman Faf du Plessis withdrew from the tournament earlier today after a nasty collision he had suffered a few days back with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during fielding.

He will be flying back to South Africa tonight.

Quetta didn’t have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and lost two consecutive games before beating Lahore by 18 runs. But despite the win over PSL 2020’s finalists, Quetta will have to do a lot to keep the momentum going as their batting remains the main cause of worry for the team management.

Meanwhile, Multan is off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi as they have won both its matches and look confident.
They’ve won three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi, on the net run rate rankings.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators8264-1.467