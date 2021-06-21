PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Islamabad United

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat against Islamabad United in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Earlier, Islamabad won the match against Multan by four wickets.

Islamabad won five matches on the trot to finish with a staggering eight wins in 10 league-stage matches. They had won three out of their first four matches of the Karachi leg.

The foreign opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro has dazzled for them.

Usman posted the only century of the Abu Dhabi leg, leading Islamabad to victory in a record-breaking, high-scoring thriller against Peshawar Zalmi last week.