PSL 2021: Multan Sultans Wins The Toss, Elects To Bat Against Islamabad United

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 05:59 pm
Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat against Islamabad United in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Earlier, Islamabad won the match against Multan by four wickets.

Islamabad won five matches on the trot to finish with a staggering eight wins in 10 league-stage matches. They had won three out of their first four matches of the Karachi leg.

 

 

The foreign opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro has dazzled for them.

Usman posted the only century of the Abu Dhabi leg, leading Islamabad to victory in a record-breaking, high-scoring thriller against Peshawar Zalmi last week.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United108216+0.859
2 Multan Sultans105510+1.050
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
5 Karachi Kings105510-0.115
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
6 Quetta Gladiators10284-1.786