PSL 2021: Noor Ahmad Helps Karachi Kings To Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 06:24 pm
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan’s left-arm spinner keeps Karachi Kings playoff hopes alive as they crushed Lahore Qalandars by seven runs and bag their fourth win of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Karachi opts to bat, Babar Azam (54) and Martin Guptill (43) laid the platform for Karachi 176/5 with their 88-run stand. Noor then had figures of 4-0-19-2 to keep Lahore at bay.

Karachi lost Sharjeel early but recovered well with the second-wicket Babar-Guptill stand. There was a tremble as they went from 109 runs for 1 wicket to 132 runs for 5 wickets by the end of the 16th over.

 

 

Imad Wasim’s 30 runs off 19 balls and Danish Aziz’s 16 runs off 10 balls produced the much-needed late fireworks to push the score past 170 runs. Lahore was left regretting being poor on the field as they dropped Babar’s catch three times during his half-century.

Fakhar Zaman smashes two sixes in the first over but soon found it tough to get going. He sooner fell for 19 runs off 26 balls as the batsmen continued to struggle for pace. Mohammad Hafeez made 36 runs off 36 balls but Noor’s twin strikes and the run-out of Agha Salman meant the side slipped to 92 runs for 5 wickets in 14 overs.

Tim David was in an unforgiving mood and swung his side’s fortune with his 34 runs off 14 balls as James Faulkner’s 33 runs off 18 balls too had his share of fun. Their 58-runs stand left Karachi feeling nervous.

However, Abbas Afridi provided the crucial breakthrough on the last ball of the 18th over as he dismissed David with Lahore 27 runs away. Faulkner fell in the final over as Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi failed to close the chase.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
5 Multan Sultans8448+0.836
4 Karachi Kings8356-0.288
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913