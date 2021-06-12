Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi gave the target of 198 runs to Quetta Gladiator

Suhaib Ahmed

12th Jun, 2021. 11:23 pm
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi gave the target of 198 runs to Quetta Gladiator in twenty overs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition in Abu Dhabi.  

Haidar Ali was catch-out on the first ball by Usman Shinwari on a ball of Mohammad Nawaz

Kamran Akmal was leg before wicket (LBW) by Mohammad Hasnain and made 59 runs on 37 balls

Shoaib Malik was catch-out by Zahir Khan on the ball of Mohammad Nawaz and made 2 run on 6 balls

David Miller was bowled by Khurram Shehzad and made 73 runs on 46 balls

Sherfane Rutherford was run out by Jake Weatherald and made 10 runs on 12 balls

Rovman Powell remains not out and made 43 runs on 19 balls

Fabian Allen remains not out and made no runs

 

Mohammad Nawaz gave 33 runs in his 4 overs and took 2 wickets

Mohammad Hasnain gave 30 runs in  his 4 overs and took a single wicket

Khurram Shehzad gave 22 runs in his 4 overs and took a single wicket

Zahid Mahmood gave 53 runs in his 3 overs

Zahir Khan gave 31 runs in his 4 overs

 

Fall of wickets:

First wicket fall on 0 run

Second wicket fall on 10 runs

Third wicket fall on 135 runs

Forth wicket fall on 157 runs

Fifth wicket fall on 191 runs

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1Lahore Qalandars65110+0.150
3 Islamabad United6428+0.896
2 Karachi Kings6336+0.463
4 Peshawar Zalmi6336+0.139
5 Multan Sultans6244-0.099
6 Quetta Gladiators6152-1.662