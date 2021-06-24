PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi 63/3 In 10 Overs Against Multan Sultan

Peshawar Zalmi reached 63 runs on the loss of 3 wickets against Multan Sultan in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021 Final) sixth edition.

Hazratullah Zazai and Kamran Akmal opened for the Peshawar.

Hazratullah got out on the second ball of the fifth over of Shahnawaz Dhani, as Hazratullah hits the ball and it went into the hands of Shah Masood. Hazratullah made 6 runs on 5 balls.

Jonathan Wells joined Kamra Akmal on the crease after Hazratullah’s dismissal.

Kamran got bowled on the first ball of the sixth over of Imran Khan. He made 36 runs on the 28 balls.

Shoaib Malik joined Jonathan on the crease after Kamran’s dismissal.

Jonathan got run-out on the second ball of the ninth over, Rossouw threw the ball towards the bowler’s end to allow the bowler to whip the bails off. Jonathan made 4 runs on 12 balls.

Rovman Powell joined Shoaib on the crease after Jonathan’s dismissal.

Earlier, Multan set a target of 207 runs for Peshawar.

Peshawar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan.

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder is all set for Peshawar’s fight with Multan.

His post on Facebook shows Shoaib Malik’s dedication and he hopes for an award-winning game tonight. The 39-year-old player expressed his determination regarding the final battle with Multan Sultans.

He is ready to give his best and wrote in his post, “It’s the night of all nights — let’s give it all we got.”