PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 11:35 pm
Peshawar Zalmi elected to field first after winning the toss against Karachi Kings in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Karachi will try hard to avoid being pushed to the edge of elimination in today’s game.

Karachi, led by Imad Wasim, didn’t enjoy a good start in Abu Dhabi ever since the league resumed, having lost both games, first against Multan Sultans and then against the Islamabad United on Monday night.

 

 

They currently have attained six points from seven games after winning three and losing four matches. A defeat tonight could bring them dangerously close to elimination from the league, as Multan also with six points from seven games, are finding their form.

Peshawar is also not short of being inconsistent this season, as they’ve won four out of eight games played up till now. Three of these games were in Abu Dhabi where Peshawar former champions were beaten twice.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators8264-1.467