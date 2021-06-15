PSL 2021: players’ replacement update after Miller, Russell exit

Australia batsman Jonathan Wells has joined the Peshawar squad while United Arab Emirates (UAE) fast bowler Zahoor Khan has been drafted in the Quetta Gladiators squad in place of West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell.

Peshawar’s trio of David Miller, Fabian Allen and Fidel Edwards’ stints with the franchise have ended, they will be joining their teams ahead of the West Indies-South Africa T20I series.

Meanwhile, Peshawar’s all-rounder Imran Randhawa would not be traveling to Abu Dhabi due to visa delays.

Speaking about his experience, David Miller said: “It was really enjoyable to play a knock like that. I was going to play three games for the team and it was nice to contribute.”

He added, “I was able to hit a few sixes and fours. After the start I had I wanted to make amends and get it right. Kamran batted beautifully. When he was not going I was going and vice versa. It was a very nice partnership,”

He further said that the management of Peshawar Zalmi has maintained a family-like atmosphere for players.

He concluded, “I am leaving the tournament with good memories,”