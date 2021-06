Pakistan Super League‘s (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a gap of more than three months after it was put off in March due to rising coronavirus cases among the official staffers and players.

A thrilling performance by Islamabad United removed Lahore Qalandars from the top of the points table in the 20th match of the PSL.

In Match number 21, Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi to continue their hunt for a maiden PSL title.