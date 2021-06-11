Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021 points table: Islamabad United beats Quetta Gladiators

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 12:42 am
Islamabad United beats Quetta Gladiators, with an outstanding performance by the Islamabad United openers helping the team to secure a 10-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed stadium.

Lahore Qalandar’s remained at the top spot on the points table after defeating Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

According to PSL 2021 points table, Islamabad united stands in the second position, Karachi King’s third, and The Zalmi are now at the fourth spot on the points table.

Whereas Multan Sultan on fifth and Quetta Gladiator retained the sixth position of the PSL point table.

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1Lahore Qalandars65110+0.150
3 Islamabad United6428+0.896
2 Karachi Kings6336+0.463
4 Peshawar Zalmi6336+0.139
5 Multan Sultans6244-0.099
6 Quetta Gladiators6152-1.662
