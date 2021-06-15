PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Quetta bowlers gave little breathing space to Lahore, with Usman Khan Shinwari giving the team their first breakthrough, dismissing Sohail Akhtar (0) in the first over, while Mohammad Hasnain picked up the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (12) in the fourth over.

Shinwari, in the fifth over, piled up the pressure on Lahore, sending Mohammad Hafeez (1) back to the pavilion, while Khurram Shahzad took the wicket of Zeeshan Ashraf (16) in the sixth over.

Following in his teammates’ footsteps, Mohammad Nawaz took the important wickets of Ben Dunk (6) and Rashid Khan in the seventh and ninth overs, respectively.

In the 12th over, Shahzad dismissed Ahmed Daniyal (3), while Shinwari got the key wicket of Tim David (46).

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who scored 12 runs, was dismissed by Shahzad in the 17th over, while Hasnain sent Haris Rauf (19) back to the pavilion to end the match and take the Quetta to victory.