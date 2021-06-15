Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 10:09 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Quetta bowlers gave little breathing space to Lahore, with Usman Khan Shinwari giving the team their first breakthrough, dismissing Sohail Akhtar (0) in the first over, while Mohammad Hasnain picked up the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (12) in the fourth over.

Shinwari, in the fifth over, piled up the pressure on Lahore, sending Mohammad Hafeez (1) back to the pavilion, while Khurram Shahzad took the wicket of Zeeshan Ashraf (16) in the sixth over.

 

 

Following in his teammates’ footsteps, Mohammad Nawaz took the important wickets of Ben Dunk (6) and Rashid Khan in the seventh and ninth overs, respectively.

In the 12th over, Shahzad dismissed Ahmed Daniyal (3), while Shinwari got the key wicket of Tim David (46).

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who scored 12 runs, was dismissed by Shahzad in the 17th over, while Hasnain sent Haris Rauf (19) back to the pavilion to end the match and take the Quetta to victory.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Injured Russell’s Wife Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo
40 mins ago
PSL 2021: Injured Russell’s Wife Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo

Andre Russell West Indies cricketer, who made his debut in Pakistan Super...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24

Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge...
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Gave The Target Of 159 Runs To Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators set a 159-run target for Lahore Qalandars in match 23...
PSL 2021: players’ replacement update after Miller, Russell exit
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: players’ replacement update after Miller, Russell exit

Australia batsman Jonathan Wells has joined the Peshawar squad while United Arab...
PSL 2021: International Players’ Let The Tournament In The Middle
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: International Players’ Let The Tournament In The Middle

Even though being quite enthusiastic about being a part of the Pakistan...
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars have decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in match...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators8264-1.467