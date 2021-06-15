PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Gave The Target Of 159 Runs To Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators set a 159-run target for Lahore Qalandars in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Lahore bowlers performed well, with James Faulkner taking three wickets, while Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan picked up a wicket each.

Azam Khan (33) was hitting some good shots and it seemed like he would give Quetta a much-needed breakthrough however he was dismissed by Faulkner, while Mohammad Nawaz (6) was also sent packing in the same over.

Jake Weatherald (48) helped the team put up some runs on the scoreboard, before Mohammad Hafeez got the better of him, bowling him out in the 10th over.

Lahore got the first breakthrough as James Faulkner took the wicket of Usman Khan (0), while Rashid Khan picked up the second wicket of Cameron Delport (10) in the eighth over.