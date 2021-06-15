Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Gave The Target Of 159 Runs To Lahore Qalandars

Suhaib Ahmed

15th Jun, 2021. 08:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

Quetta Gladiators set a 159-run target for Lahore Qalandars in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Lahore bowlers performed well, with James Faulkner taking three wickets, while Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan picked up a wicket each.

Azam Khan (33) was hitting some good shots and it seemed like he would give Quetta a much-needed breakthrough however he was dismissed by Faulkner, while Mohammad Nawaz (6) was also sent packing in the same over.

Jake Weatherald (48) helped the team put up some runs on the scoreboard, before Mohammad Hafeez got the better of him, bowling him out in the 10th over.

Lahore got the first breakthrough as James Faulkner took the wicket of Usman Khan (0), while Rashid Khan picked up the second wicket of Cameron Delport (10) in the eighth over.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24
21 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 24

Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge...
PSL 2021: players’ replacement update after Miller, Russell exit
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: players’ replacement update after Miller, Russell exit

Australia batsman Jonathan Wells has joined the Peshawar squad while United Arab...
PSL 2021: International Players’ Let The Tournament In The Middle
3 hours ago
PSL 2021: International Players’ Let The Tournament In The Middle

Even though being quite enthusiastic about being a part of the Pakistan...
3 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars have decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in match...
3 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United retain their position at top of the points table against Karachi Kings

A thrilling performance by Islamabad United against the Karachi Kings saw them...
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, match no 23
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators, Match No. 23

Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars75210-0.058
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators7162-1.865