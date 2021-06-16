PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25

Lahore Qalandars defeated by 18 runs last night, Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to pull another upset and keep themselves afloat in the competition when the former champions face Multan Sultans in match 25 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Quetta didn’t have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and lost two consecutive games before beating Lahore by 18 runs. But despite the win over PSL 2020’s finalists, Quetta will have to do a lot to keep the momentum going as their batting remains the main cause of worry for the team management.

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans went off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi and won both its matches and looks confident.

They’ve won three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi on the net run rate.

The current form of its captain Rizwan is highly encouraging. Sohaib Maqsood also seems to be in a flamboyant mood, intending to go on a rampage against bowlers. Young Shahnawaz Dahani is also back in form with a 4-fer in the last match and aims to remain the top bowler of the tournament.

Quetta, on other hand, will have to see if Faf du Plessis will be available for the contest or not after he decided to opt-out of the game against Lahore on Tuesday. Quetta will also hope for another mature inning from Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The performance of bowlers against Lahore will be a morale booster for Sarfaraz and he will ask them to repeat the show against Multan.

Quetta will also have a psychological edge over Multan as their only win before beating Lahore in this tournament was against Multan, during the Karachi leg of the tournament. Young Usman Khan had then scored 81 off 50 balls.

Squad for today’s match:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad, and Hammad Azam.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

Full Schedule:

June 16, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM