PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today

Quetta Gladiators, at the bottom of the points table in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They will make another attempt and probably this time it will be their final one to stay in the PSL.

Quetta will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 19th match of the PSL 2021 today (Saturday).

Both the teams were defeated in their previous match at Abu Dhabi, However, this time there will be extra pressure on Quetta as they are on the edge of another early elimination from the race.

Last night Quetta was crushed by Islamabad United. Quetta was unlucky in the match and despite having some good names, are now at the bottom of the points table as they have lost their five out of six matches so far, their confidence is down and the Peshawar can take advantage of it.

Even though the batting lineup of Quetta looked strong on paper, but in reality, it disappointed in the game against Islamabad as its main players were disappointed their fans by an early dismiss; Andre Russell on 13 runs, Faf du Plessis on 5 runs, and Sarfaraz Ahmed on 2 runs. As always Quetta bowlers disappointed by their poor bowling and failed to stop runs and took wickets, Naseem Shah gave 19 runs in an over, Khurram Shahzad gave 29 runs in 2 overs, Mohammad Hasnain gave 21 runs in 2 overs, Zahid Mahmood gave 36 runs in 2 overs, and Zahid Mahmood gave 18 runs in 2 overs.

Peshawar on the other hand fell short of chasing 170 in the match against Lahore Qalandars. They’re at the middle position on the points table, with six points after six matches in which they won three matches and loosed three matches.

Peshawar batsman played very well; Shoaib Malik scored 73 runs off 48balls.

Peshawar had won against Quetta in the first leg of PSL in Karachi, which can also give an advantage to Peshawar.

Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, and Imam ul Haq helped Peshawar to chase a target of 199 for the loss of seven wickets, with three balls remaining.

Squad for today’s match:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨 Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready? Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

Full Schedule:

June 12, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi at 9:30 PM

June 13, Sunday

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at 11:30 PM

June 14, Monday

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at 9:30 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:30 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM

Squad and Players

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad, and Hammad Azam.