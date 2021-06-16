PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Multan Sulatn

The Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field against Multan Sultans in the 24th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Quetta has suffered a blow as their star batsman Faf du Plessis withdrew from the tournament earlier today after a nasty collision he had suffered a few days back with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during fielding.

He will be flying back to South Africa tonight.

Quetta didn’t have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and lost two consecutive games before beating Lahore by 18 runs. But despite the win over PSL 2020’s finalists, Quetta will have to do a lot to keep the momentum going as their batting remains the main cause of worry for the team management.

Meanwhile, Multan is off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi as they have won both its matches and look confident.

They’ve won three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi, on the net run rate rankings.