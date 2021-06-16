Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Multan Sulatn

Suhaib Ahmed

16th Jun, 2021. 09:58 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Multan Sulatn

The Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field against Multan Sultans in the 24th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

 

 

Quetta has suffered a blow as their star batsman Faf du Plessis withdrew from the tournament earlier today after a nasty collision he had suffered a few days back with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during fielding.

He will be flying back to South Africa tonight.

Quetta didn’t have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and lost two consecutive games before beating Lahore by 18 runs. But despite the win over PSL 2020’s finalists, Quetta will have to do a lot to keep the momentum going as their batting remains the main cause of worry for the team management.

Meanwhile, Multan is off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi as they have won both its matches and look confident.
They’ve won three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi, on the net run rate rankings.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WTC 2021: ICC announces complete list of commentators for the final
20 mins ago
WTC 2021: ICC announces complete list of commentators for the final

Ahead of the clash in World Test Championship (WTC), the International Cricket...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Multan Sulatn
51 mins ago
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans have reached 88/2 after 10 overs against Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans have reached 88/2 after 10 overs against Quetta Gladiators in...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, Match No. 25

Lahore Qalandars defeated by 18 runs last night, Quetta Gladiators will be...
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
23 hours ago
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi elected to field first after winning the toss against Karachi...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars
1 day ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in match 23 of...
PSL 2021: Injured Russell’s Wife Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo
1 day ago
PSL 2021: Injured Russell’s Wife Targeted For Sharing Vacation Photo

Andre Russell West Indies cricketer, who made his debut in Pakistan Super...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United8 6212+0.932
2Lahore Qalandars85310-0.183
3 Peshawar Zalmi8448+0.296
4 Karachi Kings7346+0.301
5 Multan Sultans7346+0.153
6 Quetta Gladiators8264-1.467