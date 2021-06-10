Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Shoaib Malik believes his batting and fitness are at a good level

Shariq Tahir

10th Jun, 2021. 03:32 pm
Shoaib Malik, an experienced Pakistani all-rounder for Peshawar Zalmi, believes his batting and fitness are up to the mark.

Malik was in excellent form with the bat before the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

He scored 101 runs in five games, averaging 33.66, and strike rate of 124.69.

Malik stated that he “was able to put on a show” during the first half of the PSL and hopes to do it again in Abu Dhabi.

Malik stated, “I am pleased with my batting form and fitness standards that I was able to put on a show during the Karachi-leg.”

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97