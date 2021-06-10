PSL 2021: Shoaib Malik believes his batting and fitness are at a good level

Shoaib Malik, an experienced Pakistani all-rounder for Peshawar Zalmi, believes his batting and fitness are up to the mark.

Malik was in excellent form with the bat before the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

He scored 101 runs in five games, averaging 33.66, and strike rate of 124.69.

Malik stated that he “was able to put on a show” during the first half of the PSL and hopes to do it again in Abu Dhabi.

Malik stated, “I am pleased with my batting form and fitness standards that I was able to put on a show during the Karachi-leg.”