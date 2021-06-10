PSL 2021: Sohaib Maqsood acknowledged, “This could be my way back into the Pakistan team”

Sohaib Maqsood of the Multan Sultans has stated that a strong effort in the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches could be his ticket back into the national team.

In January 2016, Maqsood last appeared for the national team.

Prior to the PSL’s suspension earlier this year, the 34-year-old scored 135 runs in five matches. It includes the best score of 61 not out, at an average of 45, and a strike rate of 139.17.

Sohaib Maqsood stated, “My recent stint at the National High-Performance Centre was immensely valuable, the Abu Dhabi-leg provides me an excellent opportunity of putting to test the skills I learned in what would be challenging conditions in terms of the weather.”

He further added, “This is an action-packed year and I know that if I do well for Sultans, I can be back in the reckoning for the national team. First and foremost though, my target is to resurrect the team’s fortunes with some match-winning performances through which we can hopefully make it through to the playoffs.”

On the other hand, Multan Sultans were defeated by Karachi Kings (by seven wickets) and Quetta Gladiators in their last two matches in the competition. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored an amazing half-century against the Gladiators, but the rest of the batting order was unable to support him.

The match will take place at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. The upcoming match is the first of a doubleheader.