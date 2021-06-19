Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Teams That Are Likely To Qualify For The Play-Offs

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

19th Jun, 2021. 08:16 pm
Lahore Qalandars, who were at one time looked set to participate in the play-off, are now at the edge of elimination after four consecutive defeats in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sixth edition.

Lahore has now pinned their hopes on Quetta Gladiators’ win against Karachi Kings tonight to proceed to the next stage.

 

 

They finished the league stage with 10 points in 10 matches after winning five and losing five games and have a terrible net run rate (NRR) of -0.589.

Two other teams are on the table with 10 points as well.

Peshawar Zalmi has completed its part of league matches and earned 10 points with an NRR of 0.586.

Multan Sultans have an NRR of 1.192 and are scheduled to play their last league match against Islamabad United tonight.

Logically, Multan with an epic NRR looks certain to qualify, however mathematically, confirmation is awaited. The only way they could be removed is if Islamabad defeats them by as big a margin as 300+ runs which seems impossible.

Karachi has eight points in nine games and has an NRR of -0.212. If they manage to beat Quetta, they’ll also jump to 10 points on the table.

Karachi is already sporting a better NRR than Lahore, a win against Quetta will get them to the play-offs and Lahore will be eliminated along with Quetta.

If Quetta beats Karachi, Lahore will join Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar in the play-off stage as the fourth-placed team on the table.

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United97214+0.945
2 Multan Sultans95410+1.192
3 Peshawar Zalmi105510+0.586
4Lahore Qalandars105510-0.589
5 Karachi Kings9458-0.212
6 Quetta Gladiators9274-1.913