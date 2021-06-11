PSL 2021: Tim David is pleasantly surprised by Rashid Khan after second victory

Tim David, a Singaporean cricketer who has made a name in franchise cricket in recent years, was overwhelmed by teammate Rashid Khan’s skill with the ball as Lahore Qalandars won their second game in the Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL 2021) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Tim David stated, ‘‘it was a satisfying win. It was fun to hit those sixes, in fact, I wanted to hit a few more of them.’’

‘‘My favorite moment was when Rashid took a couple of wickets in the over after the DRS appeal was turned down. Shaheen Afridi also bowled a great first over,’’ he added.