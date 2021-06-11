Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Tim David is pleasantly surprised by Rashid Khan after second victory

Shariq Tahir

11th Jun, 2021. 03:39 pm
PSL 2021: Tim David is pleasantly surprised by Rashid Khan

Tim David, a Singaporean cricketer who has made a name in franchise cricket in recent years, was overwhelmed by teammate Rashid Khan’s skill with the ball as Lahore Qalandars won their second game in the Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL 2021) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Tim David stated, ‘‘it was a satisfying win. It was fun to hit those sixes, in fact, I wanted to hit a few more of them.’’

‘‘My favorite moment was when Rashid took a couple of wickets in the over after the DRS appeal was turned down. Shaheen Afridi also bowled a great first over,’’ he added.

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings6366+0.463
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97
5 Multan Sultans6244-0.099