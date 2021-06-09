PSL 2021: Today ‘Lahore Qalandar’ will face ‘Islamabad United’

Today, Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL) will resume with ‘Lahore Qalandar’s’ facing ‘Islamabad United’ in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm. The final is scheduled to play on June 24.

The postponed season of PSL 2021 is set to resume in Abu Dhabi today. Lahore and Islamabad will face off in the first match of the resumed season at 9:30 pm. These both rivals will face each other for the first time in PSL 6 with their repeat match scheduled for Sunday, 13th June.

Both the teams along with ‘Karachi Kings’ and ‘Peshawar Zalmi’ are locked at six points each on

the points table, However, the two sides have played one less match as compared with Karachi and Peshawar, which means today’s match-winner will go top on the points table after halfway stage in the competition.

The PSL 2021 is returning to UAE where it was born in 2016, in 2017’s edition only final was held in Lahore, in 2018 the last three games of the edition were held in Pakistan, in 2019 last eight matches of the event were held in Karachi, and the entire 2020 tournament was held across four Pakistan venues (Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan) despite an interruption due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Several leading international stars will be featuring in the remaining twenty matches, including Usman Khawaja (Islamabad United), Faf du Plessis (Quetta Gladiators), Martin Guptill (Karachi Kings), David Miller (Peshawar Zalmi), Shimron Hetmyer (Multan Sultans), and Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars).

They will be joined by Pakistan international players along with the emerging stars, including Babar Azam, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, and Usman Qadir.

These players have been named in Pakistan men’s squads for the three T20Is against England and five T20Is against world champions the West Indies.

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨 Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready? Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

Full Schedule:

June 9, Wednesday

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at 9:30 PM

June 10, Thursday

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 11, Friday

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 12, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi at 9:30 PM

June 13, Sunday

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at 11:30 PM

June 14, Monday

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at 9:30 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:30 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM

Squad and Players

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan