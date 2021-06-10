Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team

Shariq Tahir

10th Jun, 2021. 04:54 pm
Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz believes that young Haider Ali will be crucial to his team’s victories in the final six matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season in Abu Dhabi.

Riaz stated during a virtual press conference that Ali’s aggressive batting is vital for the Zalmi team.

Wahab Riaz stated, “You have seen Haider Ali’s performance in the last season as well as the first leg this year. We always give him confidence and the license to play his natural game. Giving a player confidence is very important even if he gets out or hits a six on his very first ball.”

 

S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
4Lahore Qalandars5418+0.077
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United5326+0.145
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97