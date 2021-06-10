PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz believes that young Haider Ali will be crucial to his team’s victories in the final six matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season in Abu Dhabi.

Riaz stated during a virtual press conference that Ali’s aggressive batting is vital for the Zalmi team.

Wahab Riaz stated, “You have seen Haider Ali’s performance in the last season as well as the first leg this year. We always give him confidence and the license to play his natural game. Giving a player confidence is very important even if he gets out or hits a six on his very first ball.”