PSL 2021: ‘We will pick up where we left off,’ says Lahore Qalandars’ Captain Sohail Akhtar

Sohail Akhtar, Lahore Qalandars’ skipper said on Wednesday that he is confident of continuing the momentum when his team will return for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE.

“We will pick up where we left off,” he replied when asked about his objectives in remaining matches of PSL.

Lahore Qalandars were in good touch and had got 6 points after 3 of its 4 matches before the league was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic as multiple players were tested positive for COVID-19 the PSL’s bio-secure bubble.

“We are in good shape and have got all the ingredients required for a successful T20 side. Usually, sides with good bowling action do well in leagues around the world and we have the best bowling attack, we also have good batsmen,” he added.

“The availability of Rashid Khan is a plus point for us, he’s a top player and his presence makes our bowling line stronger that already had services of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Dilber Hussain,” he said.

“Rashid and Faulkner are good options for us to empower our lower middle order,” he said.

“Fakhar and Hafeez bring batting experience to our side, and I am hopeful that they’ll continue to do what they’re known for doing in the next few days,” Akhtar added.

“We have played a lot of cricket back home in such conditions. I am not thinking too much about it,” he said.