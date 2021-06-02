Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: ‘We will pick up where we left off,’ says Lahore Qalandars’ Captain Sohail Akhtar

Shariq Tahir

02nd Jun, 2021. 11:12 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sohail Akhtar

Sohail Akhtar, Lahore Qalandars’ skipper said on Wednesday that he is confident of continuing the momentum when his team will return for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE.

“We will pick up where we left off,” he replied when asked about his objectives in remaining matches of PSL.

Lahore Qalandars were in good touch and had got 6 points after 3 of its 4 matches before the league was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic as multiple players were tested positive for COVID-19 the PSL’s bio-secure bubble.

“We are in good shape and have got all the ingredients required for a successful T20 side. Usually, sides with good bowling action do well in leagues around the world and we have the best bowling attack, we also have good batsmen,” he added.

“The availability of Rashid Khan is a plus point for us, he’s a top player and his presence makes our bowling line stronger that already had services of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Dilber Hussain,” he said.

“Rashid and Faulkner are good options for us to empower our lower middle order,” he said.

“Fakhar and Hafeez bring batting experience to our side, and I am hopeful that they’ll continue to do what they’re known for doing in the next few days,” Akhtar added.

“We have played a lot of cricket back home in such conditions. I am not thinking too much about it,” he said.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
7 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United4316+0.202
4Lahore Qalandars4316+0.085
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97