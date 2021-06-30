Double Click 728 x 90
PSL stars Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz Dahani are expected to get central contract

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 04:40 pm
LAHORE: According to a media report published Wednesday, Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz Dahani are expected to be offered central contracts following their outstanding performances in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Both of them emerged as league leaders, with Shahnawaz Dahani winning the Best Bowler title and Sohaib Maqsood winning the Best Batsman and Player of the PSL 2021 awards for his outstanding batting performance.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to finalize the central contracts for the men’s squad, which are due to end today.

The PCB officials are working on contracts, and negotiations about some players are underway, while the fitness of a few players is also a cause of concern for the board.

It was assumed that the players would be given new contracts before the England series, but for a number of reasons, that did not happen.

According to PCB sources, the contracts are in the final stages of evaluation, and the names of the players for the contracts will be published either this week or at the start of the next week.

Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf are also set to be considered for new contracts.

