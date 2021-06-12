PSP to take part in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections

Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzameen Party – PSP has declared to take part in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The vice-chairman of the political party, Hafeezuddin along with other leaders stated in a press conference in Muzaffarabad today.

The leadership has received requests of candidates from all electorates and soon the party will disclose the names of the PSP candidates for AJK elections.

He further stated that PSP has a close relationship with Kashmiris and the district’s verdicts should be taken as per the wish of its people.

On June 10, AJK CEC had stated to hold the regional elections on July 25.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

“Four constituencies have been enhanced in this election,” the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

AJK Election Commission has requested the candidates to submit their nomination papers by June 21. Inspection of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on June 22.

“Objections against the nomination papers could be submitted by June 27, while appeals against approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed on June 30 and July 1st”, according to the schedule.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 02, while the ultimate list of candidates will be displayed on July 03.