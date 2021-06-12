Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 04:53 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked the head of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to pursue legal action against Facebook for taking “selective steps” against Pakistani and Kashmiri social media activists.

Shehryar Afridi issued the order during a meeting attended by officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, a delegation from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Chaudhry Zafar, the president of the Canada-Pakistan Global Congress, and others.

During the discussion, Afridi questioned why the authority hasn’t taken any action against Facebook’s administration, and why the platform hasn’t been suspended in Pakistan after it violated government directives.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
11 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka
26 mins ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water....
Shakib Al Hasan four-match ban
29 mins ago
Shakib Al Hasan To Face A Four-Match Ban Over unruly On-Field Behaviour

Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan, who lost his cool while arguing with...
Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones
30 mins ago
Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes old ones

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has deleted all of his past photos...
Aiman Khan
30 mins ago
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram receive ‘heartiest’ congratulations from Aiman Khan

On their engagement, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Akram received love and...
Kinza Hashmi Instagram
43 mins ago
Kinza Hashmi Looks Ethereal Donning A Stunning Saree

Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
11 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?
25 mins ago
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?

Streaming services are becoming more popular in the pandemic and people are...
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka
26 mins ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water....
Shakib Al Hasan four-match ban
29 mins ago
Shakib Al Hasan To Face A Four-Match Ban Over unruly On-Field Behaviour

Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan, who lost his cool while arguing with...