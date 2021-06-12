PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked the head of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to pursue legal action against Facebook for taking “selective steps” against Pakistani and Kashmiri social media activists.

Shehryar Afridi issued the order during a meeting attended by officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, a delegation from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Chaudhry Zafar, the president of the Canada-Pakistan Global Congress, and others.

During the discussion, Afridi questioned why the authority hasn’t taken any action against Facebook’s administration, and why the platform hasn’t been suspended in Pakistan after it violated government directives.