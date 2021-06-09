Double Click 728 x 90
PTI government has provided air bases to the United States: Maryam Nawaz

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 09:15 pm
Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI government has provided air bases to the United States, which is a very grim matter.

“The government has not categorically denied the allegations, therefore, it should clarify in the parliament regarding what kind of exchanges it has signed with the US,” she said.

Maryam also said that different institutions are capable of political revenge and ex-FIA director-general Bashir Memon’s statement is proof of the misuse of institutions, whereas the PTI government is using the power against the opposition.

It should be recalled that back in April, Memon, while speaking on the Private News Channel program “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath,” was asked by the prime minister himself to file cases against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders during his tenancy as the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director-general.

