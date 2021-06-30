Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PTI-led government has made life a living hell for the masses in the name of Naya Pakistan: Bilawal

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 10:55 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
bilawal press conference

Following Prime Minister Imran’s budget speech in the National Assembly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the “PTI-led government has made life a living hell for the masses in the name of Naya Pakistan.”

Bilawal said that all the measures the government has taken, are completely in the favor of the rich instead of the poor.

The premier is trying to make a fool out of people stated Bilawal.

“The masses do not want to listen to the prime minister delivering a lecture,” he said. “What sort of a hypocrisy is that?”

The PPP chairman criticized the govt and asked the prime minister to give an account of his enactment in the last three years

Bilawal stated that there is a “historical increase” in poverty and unemployment.

Bilawal said that the PTI-led government did not take the Opposition on board when evolving the budget.

He further labeled PM’s speech in NA as “nothing but a mere manipulation of words.”

“The prime minister spoke of economic development but he is inviting immigrants to the country,” Bilawal said. “The PM makes tall claims about the poor but his actions and policies do not correspond. He’s making the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

“People want solutions to their problems. They are fed up with [the premier] constantly speaking about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),” he said.

He said that the premier would “not be able to get any taxes from the masses” because people do not have confidence in the government.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

The Kapil Sharma Show
3 mins ago
How much Kapil Sharma charge for one episode? Fans got shocked

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has increased remuneration for the third season of...
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short
28 mins ago
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South...
Arif Lohar's mother died
34 mins ago
Legendary folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother passes away in UK

Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother has passed away. According to details,...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
54 mins ago
More than 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

Sindh has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases, the virus also claimed 24...
mango parfait recipe
1 hour ago
This healthy mango parfait recipe is perfect for summers

Summers are all about mangoes. If you are a fan of the...
Emma Swords Is Leaving The Club To Join Harlequins Women
1 hour ago
Emma Swords Is Leaving The Club To Join Harlequins Women

Saracens can today confirm that Emma Sword is leaving the club to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

The Kapil Sharma Show
3 mins ago
How much Kapil Sharma charge for one episode? Fans got shocked

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has increased remuneration for the third season of...
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short
28 mins ago
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South...
Arif Lohar's mother died
34 mins ago
Legendary folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother passes away in UK

Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother has passed away. According to details,...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
54 mins ago
More than 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

Sindh has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases, the virus also claimed 24...