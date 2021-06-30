Following Prime Minister Imran’s budget speech in the National Assembly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the “PTI-led government has made life a living hell for the masses in the name of Naya Pakistan.”

Bilawal said that all the measures the government has taken, are completely in the favor of the rich instead of the poor.

The premier is trying to make a fool out of people stated Bilawal.

“The masses do not want to listen to the prime minister delivering a lecture,” he said. “What sort of a hypocrisy is that?”

The PPP chairman criticized the govt and asked the prime minister to give an account of his enactment in the last three years

Bilawal stated that there is a “historical increase” in poverty and unemployment.

Bilawal said that the PTI-led government did not take the Opposition on board when evolving the budget.

He further labeled PM’s speech in NA as “nothing but a mere manipulation of words.”

“The prime minister spoke of economic development but he is inviting immigrants to the country,” Bilawal said. “The PM makes tall claims about the poor but his actions and policies do not correspond. He’s making the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

“People want solutions to their problems. They are fed up with [the premier] constantly speaking about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),” he said.

He said that the premier would “not be able to get any taxes from the masses” because people do not have confidence in the government.