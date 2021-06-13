Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Punjab budget for 2021-22 will be presented tomorrow

Raba Noor

13th Jun, 2021. 07:33 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Punjab budget 2021

Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented tomorrow on June 14, in the provincial assembly.

According to the details, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget in the house on Monday, June 14. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned a special session of his cabinet tomorrow ahead of the budget.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Finance Department, the budget will announce a special package for industries, the budget will bring good news for farmers, laborers, and employees, the budget includes programs for public needs in all districts.

According to the spokesperson, water, and mega infrastructure projects are included for Lahore, a road repair project will also be introduced in Punjab.

The next budget of Punjab will be the budget of economic development and health insurance will be provided to 100% of the population of Punjab.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Covid-19 Sindh
10 mins ago
Another 580 cases of covid-19 have been reported in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 580 more cases of...
amber heard
48 mins ago
“I never do selfies” Amber Heard

American film and television actress Amber Heard on Sunday looked stunning in...
Dua Lipa
1 hour ago
Dua Lipa becomes the most listened to artist in the world

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has become the second most listened...
PSL 2021
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Bowlers put Lahore Qalandars on top against Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars are on top as their bowlers sent Islamabad United's top...
Disha Patani birthday
2 hours ago
Tiger Shroff’s mom sends sweet birthday wish to Disha Patani on her 29th birthday

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff sends a heartfelt birthday wish...
Yasir Hussain vaccine
3 hours ago
Yasir Hussain receives Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain has received the Covid-19 vaccine and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Covid-19 Sindh
10 mins ago
Another 580 cases of covid-19 have been reported in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 580 more cases of...
amber heard
48 mins ago
“I never do selfies” Amber Heard

American film and television actress Amber Heard on Sunday looked stunning in...
Dua Lipa
1 hour ago
Dua Lipa becomes the most listened to artist in the world

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has become the second most listened...
PSL 2021
2 hours ago
PSL 2021: Bowlers put Lahore Qalandars on top against Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars are on top as their bowlers sent Islamabad United's top...