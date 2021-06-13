Punjab budget for 2021-22 will be presented tomorrow

Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented tomorrow on June 14, in the provincial assembly.

According to the details, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget in the house on Monday, June 14. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned a special session of his cabinet tomorrow ahead of the budget.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Finance Department, the budget will announce a special package for industries, the budget will bring good news for farmers, laborers, and employees, the budget includes programs for public needs in all districts.

According to the spokesperson, water, and mega infrastructure projects are included for Lahore, a road repair project will also be introduced in Punjab.

The next budget of Punjab will be the budget of economic development and health insurance will be provided to 100% of the population of Punjab.