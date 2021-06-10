Punjab decided blocking SIM cards of people who are against getting vaccinated

The Punjab government has finally decided to block SIM cards of people who reject to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Several decisions were taken at a meeting directed by health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid at the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

To vaccinate 70 million people by the end of December 2021, officials have decided in the meeting that walk-in vaccinations would be opened for people above 18-years old from June 12.

The regional government will set up moveable vaccination camps outside the shrines across Punjab and will vaccinate people suffering from cancer and aids on an urgent basis.

All vaccination centers will remain open daily from 8 am to 10 pm starting June 11, except Sunday. They will remain open on Fridays as well.

NCOC supposes to complete the “process of developing IT-based solutions for confirmation of vaccination certificates”. .