Punjab to introduce single curriculum from August 1

Punjab government is all set to implement single curriculum in all schools from August 1.

Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas, in response to a question the in Punjab Assembly, said that the government had allocated Rs19 billion to PEF schools in the 2021-2022 budget.

He further said told the assembly that 1,200 schools have already been upgraded while 7,000 will be upgraded soon.

Raas said that teachers can apply for transfer, retirement and for ACR through the e-transfer system which has been introduced by the incumbent government.

The government under the single curriculum for all aim to introduce an education system which is similar in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education.