QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 20th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 10:37 am
QAR to PKR

Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today. This Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee rates allows you to compare the live inter-bank currency rate with competitive travel money exchange rates

Qatari Riyal To PKR Today

Check the updated list of Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupee On 18th June 2021.QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, on 20th June 2021

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today QAR To PKR 39.5 40.10

Latest Qatari Riyal to PKR (Pakistan Rupees) rates. BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

