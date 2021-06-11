Double Click 728 x 90
Queen Elizabeth is preparing to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry and Meghan

Raba Noor

11th Jun, 2021. 08:38 pm
Queen Elizabeth

A royal expert recently revealed their thoughts on the royal clash and admitted that Queen Elizabeth is at the end of her rope with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The claim was made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, who admitted in an interview that Buckingham Palace is preparing for a fight.

She was quoted saying, “This in and of itself is extraordinary and if the palace does continue to stand its ground then this would represent the house of Windsor’s biggest pushback against the rabble-rousing couple since their sensational departure from the palace in January last year.”

“After months of having been the target of the Sussexes’ fusillade of painfully public criticism, are the Queen and her army of courtiers finally starting to far more aggressively – and obviously – fight back? Is this a case of no more Mrs. Nice Queen?

