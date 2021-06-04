‘Raiwand’s prime minister’ sent abroad despite conviction: Bilawal

“Raiwand’s prime minister” Nawaz Sharif went abroad despite being sentenced, stated Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday.

“If the president is from Nawabshah (Asif Ali Zardari), he remains on medical bail despite trumped-up charges,” chairman PPP said during a press conference in Islamabad.

Whereas Bilawal said Zardari remains in Pakistan moving from one doctor to another despite his children telling him to go abroad and seek treatment.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) that what sort of accountability is being implemented in the country?” he further criticized that the friends of PM are criminals and yet no action has been taken against them.

“If the prime minister and his sister are accused of a crime even then nothing happens to them.”

“However, if a former president from Nawabshah’s sister is blamed for something, then she is dragged to jail from her hospital bed”, he said, referring to PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

Opposition leader from Lahore sent abroad

The PPP chairman further lashed out at the PTI-led government saying that, “This system is a mockery of the Constitution.”

“If the leader of Opposition is from Lahore (Shahbaz Sharif), he is awarded bail, and if the leader of Opposition hails from Sukkur (Khursheed Shah), he is denied the right and treated like a ping-pong ball — back and forth from NAB courts to Supreme Court,” Bilawal said.

The authorities were repeatedly blackmailing Shah’s children and his wife, claimed the PPP chairman.

The PPP chairman said that PTI has done corruption and mismanagement and soon people would hold PTI and PM Imran Khan accountable, Bilawal further vowed that his party would not back down from its stand despite being pressurized by the government.